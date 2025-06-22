Three dead and dozens injured in stadium incident following MC Alger’s Title win

22 June 2025 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Three people have died and dozens more were injured after a security barrier collapsed at the 5 July Stadium in Algiers, Algeria, just moments after the final whistle in MC Alger’s league-winning match, the health ministry confirmed, Azernews reports.

The incident occurred as fans surged forward to celebrate the local team’s victory, causing several spectators to fall from the upper stands onto the lower tier. Over 70 people were treated at three nearby hospitals, with most later released, according to the health ministry.

In a show of solidarity, MC Alger players and staff visited hospitals to donate blood to the injured, Reuters reported.

The stadium had been filled to capacity for the game in which MC Alger secured their second consecutive league title by drawing 0-0 against NC Magra. During the match, the atmosphere was electric, with green smoke from flares filling the air.

The presentation of the league trophy was postponed following the tragedy.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those injured.