AZAL launches flights to two cities in Iran
Azerbaijan Airlines, a part of AZCON Holding, continues to expand its route network and will launch direct flights on the new Baku–Tabriz–Baku route starting from September 3, 2025.
Flights on this route will be operated twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Tabriz is renowned for its architectural landmarks, museums, and rich cultural heritage. The launch of the Baku–Tabriz–Baku route will enhance travel opportunities between Azerbaijan and Iran.
In addition, starting from September 1, AZAL will resume its regular flights to Tehran, the capital of Iran. Flights on the Baku–Tehran–Baku route will now be operated four times a week – on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
Tickets can be purchased on the official website, through the airline's mobile app, as well as at AZAL ticket offices and accredited agencies.
