Sweden to merge wind farms with salmon farming

8 August 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Thanks to a groundbreaking project that combines offshore wind energy production with fish farming, Sweden could not only fully meet its domestic demand for salmon but also generate enough electricity to power two million households, Azernews reports.

The Norwegian-Swedish company Freja Offshore is spearheading the Mareld project, a large-scale wind farm planned off the coast of Bohuslen. Despite receiving positive recommendations from authorities and boasting an impressive projected capacity of 12 TWh per year, the project—like many other wind farms—is currently facing economic challenges.

Investors, including major energy player Vattenfall, remain cautious, as financial models have yet to guarantee profitability.

One innovative solution to these challenges lies in the integration of salmon farming with offshore wind infrastructure. According to the Offwoff project report, sharing marine space for both energy production and aquaculture could maximize resource efficiency, while delivering environmental and economic benefits.

Raising salmon in the cold, fast-flowing waters of the open sea is expected to reduce disease risks and improve fish welfare. Moreover, restricting commercial fishing activities in the wind farm zone would help preserve the local marine ecosystem, creating a healthier environment for aquatic life.

The Mareld project has the potential to create up to 2,000 jobs and fully satisfy Sweden’s salmon demand. However, challenges remain regarding insurance policies, reliable feed supply chains, and effective coordination between sectors.

The government has yet to make a final decision on the project, with investors closely monitoring ongoing debates around Sweden’s future energy policy and regulatory framework.

This pioneering approach—blending renewable energy with sustainable aquaculture—could become a model for coastal countries worldwide, demonstrating how integrated marine industries can boost food security and clean energy simultaneously.