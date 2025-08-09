PM Shebaz Sharif: This landmark development marks dawn of new era of peace

9 August 2025 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

As reported, yesterday in Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States, a historic peace meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place under the mediation of the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump. This meeting is described as historic because many of the bitter and damaging traces left by history were erased there, and numerous decades-long problems were finally resolved.

Indeed, the eyes of the world were fixed on yesterday’s meeting, and at that moment, friends and foes alike — those who love Azerbaijan and those who do not — followed this historic encounter with fascination. Victorious President Ilham Aliyev at last broke the chains of a century-old enmity, bringing peace to the South Caucasus.

This moment did not escape the attention of brotherly and friendly Pakistan. A warm congratulatory message was addressed to our country via its official X page. Citing the X post, Azernews reports that Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, described the meeting as the dawn of a new era.

Pakistan welcomes the historic peace agreement signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia at the White House Summit under the auspices of U.S. President DonaldTrump.

This landmark development marks the dawn of a new era of peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus, a region that has endured decades of conflict and human suffering.

We congratulate President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on this historic agreement, which reflects wisdom, foresight, and sagacity in charting a course for a peaceful future for their region. Pakistan has always stood by the brotherly nation of Azerbaija,n and we stand with them at this proud moment of their history.

We also appreciate the facilitation role of the United States, under President Donald Trump, in bringing the two sides together and securing an agreement that opens new avenues for trade, connectivity, and regional integration. It is our hope that this spirit of dialogue will serve as an example for other regions facing protracted conflicts.