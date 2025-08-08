Russia attacks SOCAR oil base in Ukraine’s Odessa region

8 August 2025 22:32 (UTC+04:00)

On the night of August 8, Russia carried out a drone strike on the SOCAR oil base in Ukraine’s Odessa region using Shahed drones, Azernews reports via the information provided by the law enforcement sources in Ukraine.

The attack caused a fire and damaged a diesel fuel pipeline. Emergency crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but four employees sustained serious injuries and received urgent medical care.

Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage, and urgent restoration efforts have been launched at the facility.