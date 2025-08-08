Russia attacks SOCAR oil base in Ukraine’s Odessa region
On the night of August 8, Russia carried out a drone strike on the SOCAR oil base in Ukraine’s Odessa region using Shahed drones, Azernews reports via the information provided by the law enforcement sources in Ukraine.
The attack caused a fire and damaged a diesel fuel pipeline. Emergency crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but four employees sustained serious injuries and received urgent medical care.
Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage, and urgent restoration efforts have been launched at the facility.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!