Azerbaijan, USA discuss tools to expand bilateral trade relations [PHOTOS]
Economic Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has reported on discussions aimed at implementing tools to support the expansion of trade relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Minister on his X account.
According to the post, during President Ilham Aliyev’s recent working visit to the U.S., Jabbarov, alongside Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), met with a delegation led by Dan Negrea, President and Chief Advisor of the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM Bank).
The parties highlighted Azerbaijan’s achievements in sustainable economic development and diversification. They emphasized new opportunities arising from the growth of high value-added sectors and the strengthening of relations with foreign partners.
Discussions focused on the potential implementation of instruments to support the expansion of trade between Azerbaijan and the U.S., as well as future steps to deepen bilateral cooperation.
🇦🇿🇺🇸 Within the framework of the working visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz), to the United States, together with President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf (@RovshanNajaf), we met with a delegation led by Dan Negrea (@DanNegreaUSA), Senior… pic.twitter.com/KMnVxrECJG— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) August 8, 2025
