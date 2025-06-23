World-famous tenor Plácido Domingo to perform at Heydar Aliyev Center

23 June 2025 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On November 14, the legendary tenor Plácido Domingo will give a concert at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azernews reports.

Plácido Domingo's repertoire at the Heydar Aliyev Center will feature memorable moments, including the performance of an Azerbaijani song.

This is not the first time that Plácido Domingo has turned to Azerbaijani composers. It should be noted that in 2010, during the ceremony marking the 87th anniversary of the birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the renowned singer performed the song "Sənə də qalmaz" by Tofig Quliyev and stated that he dedicated this performance to the late leader Heydar Aliyev.

Tickets for Plácido Domingo's concert in Baku will soon be available for sale at iTicket.Az counters and website.

Over his 66-year music career, Plácido Domingo has performed nearly 150 major opera roles on the world's most famous stages. Domingo is also well-known as a conductor. His repertoire includes over 100 full-length opera performances, solo works, and duets. He has often opened the Metropolitan Opera's seasons and has managed to surpass the record set by fellow opera legend Luciano Pavarotti.

Born in Spain, Plácido Domingo moved with his parents to Mexico at the age of 7. He was accepted into the National Conservatory of Music in Mexico City when he was 14, where he studied vocals, conducting, and piano. His first performance as a singer was at the age of 16 in his parents' troupe, where he appeared in the opera "Rigoletto". At 27, he made his debut at the Metropolitan Opera, and for the next 40 years, there was not a single season at this famous venue without his participation.

In 1969, at the age of 28, the tenor conquered European and American stages. Performing in renowned venues such as Verona, Madrid, San Francisco, Bavaria, Paris, Salzburg, New York, and others, Plácido Domingo's duet with Montserrat Caballé is considered one of the most popular duets in the world.

Plácido Domingo has released numerous music albums, which have sold millions of copies. He is a recipient of prestigious awards such as the "Grammy," "Emmy," and others. His name is recorded in the "Guinness World Records" as the holder of the longest applause. In 1991, after the "Otello" performance in Vienna, the audience applauded him for 80 minutes straight.