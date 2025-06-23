Azernews.Az

Monday June 23 2025

Türkiye strengthens land & sea corridors amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

23 June 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)
Türkiye strengthens land & sea corridors amid Strait of Hormuz tensions
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Türkiye is rapidly expanding its overland and maritime transport routes to reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint for global oil and gas shipments that is increasingly at risk due to regional instability, Azernews reports via Hurriyet.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more