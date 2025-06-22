Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi to visit Moscow for talks with President Putin

22 June 2025 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Moscow today for high-level discussions, he announced during a press conference held in Istanbul.

Azernews reports that Araghchi stated that during the visit, a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to take place.

The minister noted that Iran has kept both Russia and China regularly informed about the recent indirect talks with the United States over the past two to three months. He emphasized that Iran has closely coordinated its positions with Russia on all key matters.

Russia is considered a key party to the now-defunct Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and has been engaged in consultations with Iran regarding the nuclear deal.

Highlighting Russia’s global influence, Araghchi stressed that as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Moscow plays a significant role in international affairs.