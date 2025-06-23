Spain calls for suspension of EU-Israel trade deal

23 June 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday that he will urge the foreign ministers of the European Union to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement immediately, Azernews reports.

"If the Association Agreement is based on human rights, then it's the most normal thing that we suspend it immediately today and move forward. That is why I will ask for the suspension of the agreement and embargo on selling weapons to Israel, as well as sanctions to everyone who wants to be a spoiler to the two-state solution," Albares stressed at the sidelines of the European Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

He also touched on the humanitarian aid situation in Gaza and added that "the time of words and declarations is behind. Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza had no more time to use, this is the time to take action."