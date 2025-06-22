Azerbaijan expresses deep concern over escalation following US Military strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

22 June 2025 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan has voiced serious concern about the increased tensions resulting from recent U.S. military operations targeting nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the U.S. attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites.

The statement called on all parties to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and prioritize dialogue and diplomacy to resolve ongoing issues.

It was reported that the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities overnight, resulting in the destruction of the targeted sites.