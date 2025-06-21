Azerbaijan and Albania sign tourism cooperation memorandum to boost sustainable development and cultural exchange [PHOTO]

21 June 2025 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and Albania have taken a new step toward strengthening bilateral ties in the tourism sector with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 21, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency.

The Agency noted that the MoU was signed between the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and the Albanian National Tourism Agency. The agreement was inked by Florian Zengschmidt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, and Zana Çela, Director General of the Albanian National Tourism Agency.

The memorandum outlines enhanced cooperation between tourism entities from both countries, with a focus on mutual promotion, intercultural dialogue, and support for new joint initiatives. Emphasis is placed on sustainable and environmentally responsible tourism, aligning with the climate action principles adopted under Azerbaijan’s COP29 presidency.

As part of the agreement, the two sides will support tourism development in both coastal and mountainous regions throughout the year, aiming to diversify tourism offerings beyond seasonal limitations.

The MoU also includes a broad range of collaborative activities such as knowledge sharing, marketing partnerships, skill-building programs, joint participation in tourism fairs and forums, and organizing media tours to showcase tourism potential. These efforts are intended to promote both countries as attractive travel destinations and stimulate mutual tourist inflows.