Maritime security raised to maximum level for ships in Strait of Hormuz

19 June 2025 23:26 (UTC+04:00)

In response to rising regional tensions following Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, Turkiye has taken new steps to safeguard its maritime interests. Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that security protocols for Turkish-flagged vessels have been significantly heightened in key regional waters.

Speaking on Monday, Uraloğlu stated that as of June 17, 2025, the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code level for Turkish-flagged ships operating in the Strait of Hormuz and docking at Iranian ports has been raised to Level 3, the highest possible tier. The move comes amid escalating concerns about maritime threats in the strategically vital waterway.

"We increased the security level to 3 within the scope of the ISPS Code so that Turkish-flagged ships that will call at Iranian ports and sail in the Strait of Hormuz can be prepared against security threats," Uraloğlu said.

Level 3 under the ISPS Code implies that there is a credible threat to ship security, requiring enhanced and often exceptional security measures. Minister Uraloğlu outlined the specific actions Turkish vessels will now be required to take.

“As part of the ship security plan, security measures will be implemented at the highest level in cooperation with port facilities,” Uraloğlu explained. “Loading and unloading operations may be temporarily suspended. Deliveries of provisions and materials will be subject to intensive inspections, and in some cases, postponed or entirely declined,” he added.

Additionally, access to vessels will be tightly controlled. Entry will be limited to a single monitored point, and only individuals authorised by relevant authorities will be permitted onboard. Crew members will be instructed accordingly, and embarkation and disembarkation may be suspended temporarily.

Captains are also authorized to expand restricted zones aboard ships in proximity to perceived threats. “Additional restricted areas can be defined, access to the ship can be limited, and thorough searches of critical zones can be enforced,” Uraloğlu said.

Surveillance and Physical Security Measures

In terms of ship perimeter security, both electronic and physical measures will be intensified. Vessels will be required to keep all lights on, ensure the surroundings are well-illuminated, and maintain maximum surveillance coverage.

“All surveillance equipment that records activity on and around the ship must remain operational,” Uraloğlu added. “The recording time of this equipment will be extended to the maximum available duration.”

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy transport, has seen fluctuating security conditions over the past decade. With regional instability intensifying, Ankara’s decision underscores Turkiye’s resolve to ensure maritime safety for its fleet and trade interests.