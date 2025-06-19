Next-gen air defense shield achieves full integration milestone

19 June 2025 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The fact that Israeli warplanes can freely enter Iranian airspace and launch bombardments has once again brought the importance of air defense systems to the agenda. Turkiye, which purchased the S-400 from Russia as an urgent solution after the US refused to sell Patriot systems, quickly solved the problem of low- and medium-altitude air defense. Although high-altitude air defense is currently entrusted to the S-400, Türkiye has already exceeded the 100-kilometer range with the SİPER system it developed with national resources.

Turkiye, which aims to establish an integrated air defense network that will be developed completely with domestic resources and independent of NATO systems, is preparing to launch the 'Steel Dome' system. Turkiye has also made significant progress in its own long-range air defense system, the SİPER project. The first block of SİPER, developed in cooperation with ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, and TÜBİTAK SAGE, draws attention with its range exceeding 100 kilometers. The system, whose development and testing processes have been successfully completed, entered the inventory as of 2024. For Türkiye, SİPER is seen not only as a technical achievement but also as a strategic step toward independence.

Against medium-range threats, the HİSAR-O and its improved version, the HİSAR-O+ systems, are on duty. These mobile systems, developed by ASELSAN and ROKETSAN, provide effective protection against air threats such as aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. With a range of 25 to 50 kilometers, HİSAR-O+ joined the TSK inventory in 2022. In short-range defense, the HİSAR-A+, KORKUT, and SUNGUR systems, which are important components of the multi-layered system, stand out. Effective up to 15 kilometers, the HİSAR-A+ is actively used especially in the protection of tactical units.

In addition, the KORKUT system, which undertakes the defense of land forces against low-altitude threats, is effective at a range of approximately 4 kilometers with its 35-millimeter automatic cannon. This system, which is actively serving within the Turkish Land Forces, is used especially against UAVs and cruise missiles. The portable air defense solution SUNGUR, which adds flexibility to the system network, draws attention as a system that can be carried by a single soldier or integrated into armored vehicles, with an effective range of up to 8 kilometers. SUNGUR, which has been delivered to the TSK as of 2022, stands out with its fast and agile intervention capability in the field.

The “Steel Dome” project, which was developed to enable all these systems to work in an integrated manner on a common network, is at the center of Türkiye’s air defense vision. Supported by early warning radars and electronic warfare elements, this system architecture embodies Türkiye’s goal of protecting its airspace with a multi-layered and indigenous shield. Airborne Early Warning and Control (HIC) aircraft also work in integration with the entire system.

Passive defense is as important as active elements in air defense systems. In this context, the national electronic warfare system KORAL-2 is a radar integrated into military vehicles and capable of operating in a wide frequency band. With its new version, KORAL-2 can be used to blind fixed radars, cut off communication, and disable other computerized systems, as well as to blind and jam all types of manned or unmanned aerial vehicles. KORAL, which can mislead enemy radars by transmitting the location, number, and type of friendly elements, can also prevent enemy aircraft from finding their targets correctly by disrupting their signals.