Azerbaijan’s Industrial Zones boost non-oil exports and job creation
Since 2015, industrial zones in Azerbaijan have recorded a total of 17.2 billion manats in product sales, with 5.53 billion manats’ worth exported to foreign markets, Azernews reports, citing the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy.
