Azerbaijani manat’s effective exchange rates decline in early July
As of July 1, the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) of the Azerbaijani manat stood at 102.6 points, Azernews reports.
According to official data, this reflects a drop of 1.1 points compared to the monthly average, 6.6 points since the start of the year, and 1.8 points year-on-year.
Meanwhile, the real effective exchange rate (REER) of the manat was recorded at 115.3 points.
This marks a decline of 2.2 points from June 1, a 9.8-point drop since the beginning of 2025, and a decrease of 4.3 points compared to the same date last year.
