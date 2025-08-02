Azerbaijani manat’s effective exchange rates decline in early July

2 August 2025 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

As of July 1, the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) of the Azerbaijani manat stood at 102.6 points, Azernews reports.

According to official data, this reflects a drop of 1.1 points compared to the monthly average, 6.6 points since the start of the year, and 1.8 points year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the real effective exchange rate (REER) of the manat was recorded at 115.3 points.

This marks a decline of 2.2 points from June 1, a 9.8-point drop since the beginning of 2025, and a decrease of 4.3 points compared to the same date last year.