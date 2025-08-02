Azerbaijani boxer Subhan Babayev reaches final of Brandenburg Cup in Germany
The semi-final stage of the “Brandenburg Cup” for U-19 boxers has concluded in Frankfurt, Germany, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani national team member Subhan Babayev (60 kg) secured his place in the final after a strong performance against Italian boxer Mattia Turrin. Babayev claimed victory with a 4:1 decision (29:28, 27:30, 27:30, 28:29, 28:29).
He will now face Ellisbey Selim from the United States in the final bout.
