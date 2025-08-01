Funeral ceremony held for People's Artist Arif Babayev [PHOTOS]

1 August 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A funeral ceremony for People's Artist Arif Babayev has taken place at International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The late mugham singer's body was placed on a pedestal decorated in mourning style at the center's stage.

Around the pedestal, wreaths were laid on behalf of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as government and state organizations.

Arif Babayev's colleagues, friends, renowned figures from culture, arts, and science, as well as deputies and fans of his art, gathered at the Mugham Center to pay their last respects to the unforgettable artist.

The mourning ceremony was opened by Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, who spoke about Arif Babayev's rich life and creative journey.

He emphasized the invaluable contributions the great artist made to the development and promotion of the Azerbaijani mugham school.

The Culture Minister noted that Babayev's performances and his approach to art had left a profound impact not only on national music but also on Azerbaijani spirituality as a whole.

Adil Karimli further stated that Arif Babayev's legacy goes beyond just mugham; he lived a complete musical philosophy through his art. The innovations he brought to mugham, and most importantly, the mentorship he provided to his students, have become one of the cornerstones of Azerbaijan's mugham art today.

"Arif Babayev's loss is a heavy blow for us, but the legacy he created, the students he mentored, and the traces he left in people’s hearts will ensure that he is never forgotten," the minister added.

Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Kamila Dadash-zade, also spoke, highlighting Arif Babayev's irreplaceable role in the development of national music culture and his exceptional service as a mentor to the younger generation. She emphasized that the artistic heritage of Arif Babayev will live on at the conservatory and within the broader scope of Azerbaijani music.

People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov, discussing Babayev's significant contributions to Azerbaijani mugham, noted that he was not only a distinguished performer but also a true master who created a school of art, illuminating the path for many other artists.

Ibrahimov stressed that Arif Babayev's artistic legacy is an inexhaustible treasure and that he will always be remembered for his performances, his students, and his human qualities.

People's Artist Vamiq Məmmədəliyev, deeply saddened, expressed: "It is very difficult to speak today. Arif Babayev was my close friend. We spent many years working side by side, sharing both the joys and challenges of this art. We shared a strong bond of sincerity, friendship, and artistic connection. Arif Babayev was the worthy successor to the Khan Shushinski school. Keeping this art alive and passing it to future generations is no easy task – he carried out this difficult and honorable mission with great responsibility."

Expressing his gratitude to all the attendees, Arif Babayev's son, Yashar Babayev, said: "My father left this world peacefully. The endless love, attention, and care shown to him in his final days were a great moral support for Arif Babayev. He felt the love of his people and, surrounded by his loved ones, friends, and students, he said his goodbyes to this world."

May his soul rest in peace!