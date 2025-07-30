Azerbaijani and Uzbek central banks discuss financial reporting and accounting cooperation
Representatives from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) paid a business visit to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, where both parties engaged in detailed discussions on financial reporting, accounting practices, and related topics.
Azernews reports, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, during the meetings, the two sides exchanged information through interactive presentations covering financial reporting, accounting, budget planning, and management.
The discussions also included an exchange of views on international best practices in financial reporting, challenges faced by both countries, and other issues of mutual interest.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!