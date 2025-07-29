Azerbaijan concludes Skopje 2025 with ten medals [PHOTOS]

29 July 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 18th European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) held in Skopje 2025, jointly hosted by North Macedonia and Croatia, has come to an end, Azernews reports.

Over 4,000 young athletes aged 14 to 18 from 50 European nations competed across 15 sports disciplines. Azerbaijan was represented by 52 athletes, including 28 boys and 24 girls in 10 different sports.

Azerbaijan earned a total of 10 medals: three gold, three silver, and four bronze. The country ranked 17th overall in the medal table.

Gold medals went to judokas Gulshan Huseynova (-44kg), Rza Khalilli (-50kg), and Rasul Alizade (-55kg). Silver medals were won by judokas Nurana Hajizade (-48kg), Zeyd Alasgarov (-60kg), and the shooting pair Leyli Aliyeva and Oleg Kerjankin (10m air pistol).

The bronze medals were achieved by judokas Aysun Mammadova (-52kg), Mahammad Aghakishiyev (-73kg), Subhan Akhundov (+90kg), and taekwondo athlete Yunis Huseynov (73kg).

The Azerbaijani judo team has already returned home. Their arrival was celebrated at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by members of the sports community, media representatives, federation officials, and family members.

The European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) is a biennial multi-sport event for youth athletes (aged 14 to 18) from the member countries of the Association of European Olympic Committees.

Medals were won by athletes from 40 countries, with 35 of those nations earning at least one gold medal.

Italy topped the medal standings with 50 medals (19 gold, 19 silver, 12 bronze), followed by France with 38 (15 gold, 18 silver, 5 bronze), and Spain with 33 (10 gold, 11 silver, 12 bronze).

Turkiye was fourth with 26 medals (10 gold, 7 silver, 9 bronze), and the UK was fifth with 22 medals (10 gold, 7 silver, 5 bronze).