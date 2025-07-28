Filming starts soon for the long-awaited Shrek sequel

28 July 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The beloved Shrek franchise is set to receive a long-awaited sequel, with exciting news about a separate project focusing on Donkey, the loyal and hilarious companion of the main character, who won the hearts of audiences with his energetic personality and sharp wit, Azernews reports.

This announcement was made by actor Eddie Murphy, who has voiced Donkey throughout the series.

"We're still in the studio, literally working on Shrek. In September, we're planning to start work on Donkey, if everything goes according to plan," Murphy shared with fans on his blog.

This spin-off has the potential to become a successful extension of the Shrek universe, especially if it brings fresh and original creative ideas—much like the previous successful spin-off, Puss in Boots, which injected new life into the franchise, Murphy added.

What makes this project particularly intriguing is the chance to delve deeper into Donkey’s backstory, his dynamic with Shrek, and perhaps even explore new characters and adventures in the fairy tale world. If it captures the same charm, humor, and heart that made Shrek a cultural phenomenon, the Donkey spin-off could easily become a fan favorite and a box office hit.

Fans of the franchise are excited to see where this new chapter takes Donkey—whether it's more antics with Shrek, a deeper exploration of his relationships, or an entirely new adventure that shows off his boundless energy and unique perspective on the world.