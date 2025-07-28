Azerbaijani women's basketball team wins Sumgayit stage

28 July 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani women's basketball team, competing in the 3x3 format, has advanced to the final match of the World Series in Sumgayit, Azernews reports.

The team consisting of Arica Carter, Aleksandra Mollenhauer, Brianna Fraser, and Dina Ulyanova defeated the Latvian team with a score of 15:12 and became the champion.

The most valuable player (MVP) of the stage was our team's member A.Mollenhauer.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.

The federation was founded in 1991, and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.