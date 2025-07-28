Azerbaijani women's basketball team wins Sumgayit stage
The Azerbaijani women's basketball team, competing in the 3x3 format, has advanced to the final match of the World Series in Sumgayit, Azernews reports.
The team consisting of Arica Carter, Aleksandra Mollenhauer, Brianna Fraser, and Dina Ulyanova defeated the Latvian team with a score of 15:12 and became the champion.
The most valuable player (MVP) of the stage was our team's member A.Mollenhauer.
