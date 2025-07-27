Arsenal FC signs new football player
The Arsenal Football Club has signed a new football player, Azernews reports.
The football club has completed the transfer of Viktor Gyökeres from Portuguese club Sporting.
The Sweden national team member has signed a five-year contract.
It is reported that this transfer cost the "Gunners" 63.5 million euros plus 10 million in bonuses.
