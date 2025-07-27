Arsenal FC signs new football player

27 July 2025 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

It is reported that this transfer cost the "Gunners" 63.5 million euros plus 10 million in bonuses.

The football club has completed the transfer of Viktor Gyökeres from Portuguese club Sporting.

The Arsenal Football Club has signed a new football player, Azernews reports.

