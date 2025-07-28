Berliner Zeitung: Azerbaijan emerges as key geostrategic force in a changing world order

28 July 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Over the past decade, Azerbaijan has firmly established itself as a rising geostrategic power, gaining recognition beyond its role as a traditional energy supplier, according to a recent analytical article published by the German outlet Berliner Zeitung, Azernews reports.

“Over the past decade, Baku has shown itself to be an important geostrategic player. It is not just about oil and gas. Azerbaijan has become a center of international diplomacy — even the European Union and NATO call Baku a ‘reliable partner’,” the article notes, highlighting the country's growing influence in global affairs.

Drawing comparisons with emerging regional powers such as Poland, Brazil, and Indonesia, the publication argues that Azerbaijan is pursuing a similar path. “Azerbaijan is trying to become a regional power like Poland in East Central Europe, Brazil in South America or Indonesia in Southeast Asia. This is reflected in its relations with the regional hegemons surrounding the country,” the article states.

The author places particular emphasis on Azerbaijan’s expanding role as a key energy supplier, especially in the context of Europe's efforts to diversify away from Russian gas following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. The COP29 summit held in Baku is portrayed as a defining moment: “At the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) held in Baku last November, it became clear to observers that when it comes to energy issues, Azerbaijan is playing in the Champions League. This is what decision-makers in Western energy companies claim.”

Furthermore, the article underscores the significance of Azerbaijan’s full restoration of its territorial integrity with the return of its ancestral lands in Garabagh, noting that this has solidified the nation’s position and confidence.

According to Berliner Zeitung, Azerbaijan’s next major challenge will be to secure long-term stability and gain greater visibility and recognition in the public discourse of Western Europe and the United States. “Thus, the country can become an example for many other developing economies that previously did not attract attention,” the publication concludes.