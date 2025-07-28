Azerbaijan adopts new state standard on artificial intelligence systems

28 July 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND), operating under the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision, has officially adopted the state standard AZS ISO/IEC 42001:2025, titled “Information technology – Artificial intelligence – Management system”, Azernews reports with reference to AZSTAND.

The newly introduced standard outlines key requirements for managing risks, ensuring adherence to ethical principles, and maintaining transparency in the development and application of artificial intelligence technologies. It also incorporates the latest methodologies for building, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving AI systems.

The standard was reviewed by the AZSTAND/TK 05 Technical Committee on Standardization for Information and Communication Technologies, and subsequently approved for inclusion in the State Fund of Normative Documents on Standardization.

Its adoption serves as a concrete step in fulfilling subparagraph 8.1.5 of the Action Plan tied to Azerbaijan’s “Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025–2028,” endorsed by presidential decree on March 19, 2025.