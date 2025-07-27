Earthquake occurred along Zagatala-Gakh border
An earthquake has occurred along the Zagatala-Gakh border, Azernews reports citing the Republican Seismological Service Center.
The earthquake was recorded at 04:59 local time, had a magnitude of 3.3, and occurred at a depth of 17 kilometers.
Recall that an earthquake has been also recorded in the Caspian Sea, approximately 76 kilometers northeast of Gala station.
The tremors were registered at 05:46 local time. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.2.
The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 68 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.
