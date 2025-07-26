UN General Assembly adopts AI resolution initiated by Tajikistan

26 July 2025 22:38 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution on artificial intelligence (AI) spearheaded by Tajikistan, focusing on the development of safe and reliable technologies with special emphasis on education, startups, and international cooperation.

Azernews reports, according to Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the resolution includes the establishment of a Regional Artificial Intelligence Center in Dushanbe. The center will serve as a hub for coordinating AI initiatives across Central Asia.

The statement highlights that joint projects involving universities, data centers, and technology parks are planned. In addition, frameworks for AI regulation and self-governance mechanisms are being developed, with the aim of positioning the region as a model for other countries worldwide.