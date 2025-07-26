Azernews.Az

Saturday July 26 2025

Thailand expands military operations into Cambodia, says Cambodian Defense Ministry

26 July 2025 21:49 (UTC+04:00)
Thailand expands military operations into Cambodia, says Cambodian Defense Ministry

Thailand has extended its military operations beyond the original conflict zone, launching attacks in several regions of Cambodia, according to a statement by Lieutenant General Mali Socheat, spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defense, Azernews reports.

Socheat stated that since July 24, the Thai military has targeted not only Cambodian military positions but also civilian infrastructure, including schools, fuel stations, and residential areas. The attacks have reportedly involved heavy weaponry, military vehicles, F-16 fighter jets, and the use of cluster munitions.

In addition, Thailand has declared a state of military alert in areas of its Trat and Chanthaburi provinces that border Cambodia’s Koh Kong and Pursat provinces. The Thai military has also deployed additional troops and weaponry along the border with Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey province.

Cambodia has condemned the escalation and warned that continued aggression could significantly destabilize the region.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more