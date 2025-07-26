Thailand expands military operations into Cambodia, says Cambodian Defense Ministry
26 July 2025 21:49 (UTC+04:00)
Thailand has extended its military operations beyond the
original conflict zone, launching attacks in several regions of
Cambodia, according to a statement by Lieutenant General Mali
Socheat, spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defense,
Azernews reports.
Socheat stated that since July 24, the Thai military has
targeted not only Cambodian military positions but also civilian
infrastructure, including schools, fuel stations, and residential
areas. The attacks have reportedly involved heavy weaponry,
military vehicles, F-16 fighter jets, and the use of cluster
munitions.
In addition, Thailand has declared a state of military alert in
areas of its Trat and Chanthaburi provinces that border Cambodia’s
Koh Kong and Pursat provinces. The Thai military has also deployed
additional troops and weaponry along the border with Cambodia’s
Banteay Meanchey province.
Cambodia has condemned the escalation and warned that continued
aggression could significantly destabilize the region.