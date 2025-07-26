Thailand expands military operations into Cambodia, says Cambodian Defense Ministry

Thailand has extended its military operations beyond the original conflict zone, launching attacks in several regions of Cambodia, according to a statement by Lieutenant General Mali Socheat, spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defense, Azernews reports.

Socheat stated that since July 24, the Thai military has targeted not only Cambodian military positions but also civilian infrastructure, including schools, fuel stations, and residential areas. The attacks have reportedly involved heavy weaponry, military vehicles, F-16 fighter jets, and the use of cluster munitions.

In addition, Thailand has declared a state of military alert in areas of its Trat and Chanthaburi provinces that border Cambodia’s Koh Kong and Pursat provinces. The Thai military has also deployed additional troops and weaponry along the border with Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey province.

Cambodia has condemned the escalation and warned that continued aggression could significantly destabilize the region.