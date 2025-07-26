Azernews.Az

Saturday July 26 2025

Milk and cream imports rise by over 20% in 1st half of 2024 in Azerbaijan

26 July 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)
In the first half of 2024, Azerbaijan imported 8,038 tons of milk and cream, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.

