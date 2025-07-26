Firefighting efforts continue in Aghdara as wildfires spread

26 July 2025 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Firefighting operations are ongoing in the Talysh area of the Aghdara district and the village of Tapgaragoyunlu in the Goranboy district, where wildfires broke out earlier this morning, Azernews reports.

Strong winds have caused the fires to spread rapidly across a large area.

In addition to ground firefighting brigades from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, helicopters have also been deployed to assist in controlling the blaze.

The helicopters are sourcing water from the nearby Sugovushan reservoir to help extinguish the flames.