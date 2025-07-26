Azernews.Az

Saturday July 26 2025

Visa Card transactions in Azerbaijan reach 127.8 mln in 1st half of 2025

26 July 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)
Visa Card transactions in Azerbaijan reach 127.8 mln in 1st half of 2025
As of the end of June 2025, the number of transactions conducted via “Visa” cards issued by resident financial institutions in Azerbaijan reached 127.83 million, with a total transaction volume of 7.4 billion manats, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

