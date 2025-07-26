"Voices of the Land of Fire" Event held in Helsinki to mark Azerbaijan's Year of Constitution and Sovereignty

26 July 2025 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

A cultural event titled "Voices of the Land of Fire" was held on the Espan Lava stage in central Helsinki, Finland, in celebration of Azerbaijan’s Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty, Azernews reports.

The event was organized with the support of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora, and led by Ulviyya Jabbarova, head of the Helsinki Azerbaijani House and chair of the Azer-Turk Youth Organization. The gathering drew hundreds of attendees, including members of the Finnish public, tourists, and guests from Norway, Latvia, and cities across Finland.

Representatives of the Turkish Embassy in Finland also took part in the celebration. Notable guests included Turkish Ambassador to Finland Deniz Çakar and Utku Yazan, the Finland director of Turkish Airlines.

In her welcoming speech, organizer Ulviyya Jabbarova spoke about the significance of the Azerbaijani Constitution and the nation’s journey toward sovereignty. She also highlighted the mission and ongoing activities of the Azerbaijani House in Helsinki.

The event opened with a choreographed performance showcasing Azerbaijan’s national and cultural heritage. One of the highlights was a traditional-style dance performed by Sevil Rannel, an Azerbaijani living in Finland, which captivated the audience.

The musical portion featured renditions of Azerbaijani classical and contemporary pieces by talented vocalist Orkhan Jalilov. Another standout performance came from Aydan Vazirova, a professional pianist and lecturer at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, who performed a selection of Azerbaijani compositions on piano.

"Voices of the Land of Fire" served as an important platform for building cultural and friendship bridges between Azerbaijan and European communities, while promoting Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage to a broader international audience.