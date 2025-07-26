Azerbaijan expands access to EU markets for caviar and fish products

The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) continues to implement regulatory and oversight measures aimed at expanding the presence of local food products on international markets—particularly in the European Union—and strengthening the country’s export potential, Azernews reports, citing the Agency.

According to the information,AFSA has successfully carried out annual Monitoring Plans for aquaculture-derived caviar products. As a result, Azerbaijan has retained its authorization to export caviar obtained from farmed sturgeon species to the EU for the 2025–2026 period.

In parallel, the agency has developed a Monitoring Plan for fish products, aimed at enabling access to EU markets. This plan was submitted to the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety (DG SANTE). Following a technical assessment, the plan was approved as compliant with EU standards, allowing for future fish exports from Azerbaijan to EU member states.

AFSA emphasized that in order for any country to export animal-based food products to the EU, its food safety systems, legislation, and control mechanisms must align with European regulations. Azerbaijan continues to meet these requirements consistently and maintains cooperative relations with international partners based on mutual trust.