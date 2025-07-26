Azerbaijan expands access to EU markets for caviar and fish products
26 July 2025 11:50 (UTC+04:00)
The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) continues to implement
regulatory and oversight measures aimed at expanding the presence
of local food products on international markets—particularly in the
European Union—and strengthening the country’s export potential,
Azernews reports, citing the Agency.
According to the information,AFSA has successfully carried out
annual Monitoring Plans for aquaculture-derived caviar products. As
a result, Azerbaijan has retained its authorization to export
caviar obtained from farmed sturgeon species to the EU for the
2025–2026 period.
In parallel, the agency has developed a Monitoring Plan for fish
products, aimed at enabling access to EU markets. This plan was
submitted to the European Commission’s Directorate-General for
Health and Food Safety (DG SANTE). Following a technical
assessment, the plan was approved as compliant with EU standards,
allowing for future fish exports from Azerbaijan to EU member
states.
AFSA emphasized that in order for any country to export
animal-based food products to the EU, its food safety systems,
legislation, and control mechanisms must align with European
regulations. Azerbaijan continues to meet these requirements
consistently and maintains cooperative relations with international
partners based on mutual trust.