Azerbaijani official addresses US involvement rumors in Zangezur Corridor

26 July 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, addressed speculation about possible U.S. involvement in the Zangezur Corridor project during an interview with Germany’s Berliner Zeitung, Azernews reports.

When asked about the alleged participation of the United States in the project, Hajiyev responded that such questions should be directed to the Armenian side.

“We don’t know what they are negotiating. If they are cooperating with American companies, that’s their business,” he stated.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is focused on strengthening its own regional transportation links:

“We are doing our part. We’re expanding transport and transit connections with all our neighbors – Georgia, Iran, and Russia. These ties benefit the entire region. If Armenia is ready to engage, we are open to jointly developing the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.”

Hajiyev also commented on the role of USAID, the U.S. Agency for International Development, accusing it of covert influence rather than humanitarian support in the South Caucasus.

“USAID has never truly engaged in humanitarian activities in the region,” Hajiyev said. “Instead, they have funded certain media outlets with the intent to portray Azerbaijan negatively. That’s why, in the past, there were more critical articles about Azerbaijan in European outlets – including in the German press.”

He claimed that such coverage has declined recently:

“Now there are fewer negative reports, because figures like Samantha Power – USAID’s former head – are no longer involved,” he added.