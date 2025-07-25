Turkish Deputy Minister highlights economic impact of Nakhchivan and Garabagh projects for both nations

25 July 2025 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Approximately 50% of Turkiye’s electricity demand is currently met through renewable energy sources, and consistent efforts continue to further advance this progress. The success of the energy transition depends not only on technology but also on the strategic minerals that enable these technologies. For this reason, geological exploration, resource identification, and joint investment projects with Nakhchivan hold special significance.

Azernews reports that these remarks were made by Abdullah Tancan, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkiye, during the International Geology and Mining Forum held in Nakhchivan city.

He highlighted that Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Nakhchivan are located within the Alp-Himalayan Orogenic Belt, one of the world’s major metallogenic zones:

“This belt is distinguished by rich mineral deposits, and discovering new reserves through ongoing exploration activities is unsurprising. I am confident that our joint efforts will yield highly significant results both for us and for you — our brothers and sisters. Perhaps the most important step in this process will be the project to be implemented in Nakhchivan. Fieldwork for the project is about to begin, followed by drilling and exploration phases.”

Tancan emphasized the importance of signing inter-ministerial Memorandums of Understanding as well as scientific and institutional protocols and agreements to foster the development of such joint geological exploration projects.

“These projects carried out in Nakhchivan and Garabagh are particularly important in uncovering strategic mineral resources that will contribute to the economies of both brotherly countries,” he added.