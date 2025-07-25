Self-driving cars launch in Riyadh

25 July 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Self-driving cars, launched during the initial testing phase by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Transport on July 24, will soon be available to customers through the Uber app, Azernews reports.

This was confirmed by Mohammed Jardana, Head of Autonomous Mobility at Uber Middle East, in an interview with Al Arabiya.

According to the Ministry of Transport, autonomous vehicles are estimated to be ten times safer than conventional cars, thanks to advanced AI-driven navigation systems, real-time decision-making capabilities, and 360-degree sensor coverage.

In the first phase, the autonomous vehicles will operate under real-world conditions in Riyadh — including at King Khalid International Airport, major highways, the city center, and several other key zones. Seven initial routes have been identified, covering both high-traffic urban areas and critical transport corridors.

Saudi Arabia is among the first countries in the Gulf region to begin integrating self-driving cars into its urban infrastructure. The initiative is part of the broader Vision 2030 plan, which aims to position the Kingdom as a global leader in smart mobility and innovation.

According to Jardana, riders will be able to book these self-driving vehicles using the regular Uber app. The system will automatically assign the optimal route based on traffic conditions, weather, and real-time demand.