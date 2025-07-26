UK may officially recognize Palestine following Gaza Ceasefire, says PM Starmer

26 July 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

The United Kingdom may formally recognize the State of Palestine once a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip.

Azernews reports, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer made the statement in a video message shared on the social platform X.

"I am working with our closest allies on a strategy to secure lasting peace in the region—one that focuses on real solutions to improve the lives of those suffering from the war," Starmer said. "This strategy will include concrete steps aimed at turning a vital ceasefire into a sustainable peace. The recognition of a Palestinian state must be one of those steps. My position on this is absolutely clear," he emphasized.

Starmer added that the recognition of Palestine should be part of a broader peace plan based on the two-state solution and long-term security guarantees for both Palestinians and Israelis.