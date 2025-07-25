Britain to sign 50-Year submarine deal with Australia
The United Kingdom is set to strengthen its AUKUS security alliance with Australia by signing a landmark 50-year agreement. This long-term deal aims to significantly boost cooperation in defense and technology, particularly focusing on submarine development and related industries, Azernews reports.
