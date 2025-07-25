Azerbaijan raises charter capital of mortgage and credit guarantee fund - decree

25 July 2025 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on amendments to the Charter of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the decree, the fund’s charter capital will be raised from 1 billion manat ($588.2 million) to 1.15 billion manat ($676.4 million).

The increase in the charter capital will be financed by 85 million manat ($50 million) allocated from the 2025 state budget to support concessional mortgage lending.

The Ministry of Finance is tasked with ensuring the funding in the specified amount, while the fund must address issues arising from the decree.