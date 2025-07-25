Azerbaijan rightly proud of its tolerance and multiculturalism, says Israeli Ambassador

25 July 2025 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

During my first meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in 2019, he proudly said that a Jewish person could walk the streets of Baku more safely than in Paris. He was right then and he is especially right today.

Azernews reports that this statement was made by Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek during a briefing marking the end of his diplomatic mission.

“Azerbaijan is justifiably proud of its model of tolerance and multiculturalism,” Ambassador Deek said at the event.

He noted that in recent years, Azerbaijan has taken concrete steps in the fight against hatred and antisemitism:

“School textbooks have been revised, and antisemitic narratives from the Soviet era have been removed. The NGO IMPACT-se has even recognized Azerbaijan as a model in this regard, not only for the region but also for European countries.”

Ambassador Deek also praised Azerbaijan’s respect for Jewish history and its efforts in education and historical preservation:

“Azerbaijan commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day with participation from both religious and governmental representatives.”

He emphasized the importance of cooperation in education as well: “Azerbaijan actively encourages students to study in Israel, offering scholarships and comprehensive support.”