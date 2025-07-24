24 July 2025 21:51 (UTC+04:00)

Once again, the Armenian lobby in the United States has mobilized its well-known supporters in Congress to push a dangerous and destabilizing agenda. This time, 87 lawmakers—led by the usual suspects from the Armenian Caucus, including Frank Pallone, Gus Bilirakis, Brad Sherman, and David Valadao—have urged the Trump administration to support the return of Armenians to Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region.

Let’s be clear: this is not a humanitarian appeal. This is a blatant political maneuver aimed at reigniting conflict, obstructing peace, and undermining President Donald Trump’s pragmatic and balanced approach to international affairs. The so-called call for “return” is, in reality, a veiled endorsement of separatism—one that defies the post-war reality shaped by Azerbaijan’s legitimate victory in the Second Garabagh War.

The timing of this statement is no coincidence. It comes on the heels of a significant breakthrough in the peace process, more precisely the recent Abu Dhabi meeting, which reflected Baku’s consistent and constructive diplomacy. Instead of encouraging this momentum, these 87 congressmen have chosen to throw a wrench into the gears of regional reconciliation. Their actions are not only tone-deaf—they are reckless.

History teaches us that the Armenian lobby and its supporters in Western institutions have long served as obstacles to peace. Back in 1992, the infamous Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act denied aid to Azerbaijan, emboldening Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands and prolonging a bloody war. Now, decades later, the same forces are at play, desperate to reverse the irreversible: Azerbaijan’s restoration of its territorial integrity.

Armenian diaspora organizations, flush with funds and steeped in revisionist fantasies, continue to drive Yerevan into confrontational policies. Rather than building bridges or investing in Armenia’s development, the diaspora has consistently pushed for militarization and intransigence. The consequences are clear: a weakened Armenia, isolated diplomatically and devastated economically.

It is also no surprise that many of the lawmakers backing this letter are staunch opponents of President Trump. During his first term, Trump maintained a balanced stance on the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict. He refused to interfere during the 2020 war, allowing Azerbaijan to rightfully liberate its occupied lands. This principled neutrality enraged pro-Armenian actors in Congress, who now see the 2024 campaign season as an opportunity to punish Trump by weaponizing foreign policy.

Let’s not pretend this is about justice or human rights. This is about derailing Trump’s foreign policy legacy—especially his commitment to ending endless wars and promoting fair, interest-based diplomacy. These congressmen are not acting in good faith. They are trying to delegitimize any peace effort that has Trump’s fingerprints on it.

Moreover, this anti-Trump effort is laced with hypocrisy and fear. Many of these lawmakers have deep ties to Armenian interest groups and have benefitted from years of opaque donations. Some have been implicated in scandals or are under investigation. The case of Senator Bob Menendez, already in custody for corruption, is just the tip of the iceberg. Congressman Adam Schiff may be next. Trump, unafraid to speak the truth, has called out Schiff as a fraud who deserves legal consequences. No wonder they’re panicking.

When President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the "Washington swamp" during the Shusha Global Media Forum, he was referring precisely to this corrupt, cynical machinery. It is this swamp that Trump promised to drain—and it is this same swamp that now seeks to sabotage his policies by backing destabilizing ethnic agendas abroad.

Azerbaijan, under President Aliyev’s resolute leadership, has always extended a hand for peace. But peace cannot be built on lies, historical distortion, or backdoor lobbying.

The people of Azerbaijan know who stood with them in their just cause. They know that President Trump did not succumb to pressure from the Armenian lobby during the critical days of war. They know that he respected Azerbaijan’s right to self-defense and did not impose artificial “both sides” narratives. This is why these 87 lawmakers are not only targeting Azerbaijan—they are targeting Trump himself.

But this cynical ploy will not succeed. Peace will prevail not through foreign meddling or diaspora pressure, but through the sovereign will of nations like Azerbaijan and principled statesmen like Donald Trump. The time of double standards and backroom deals is over. The region has changed, and the United States must recognize that real leadership means supporting stability—not the fantasies of failed separatists and their lobbyist friends on Capitol Hill.