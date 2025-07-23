UAE recognize as safest country in world

23 July 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has once again claimed the top spot in the global safety rankings. According to the "Country Security Index as of mid-2025" by the Numbeo platform, the UAE scored an impressive 85.2 points. It was closely followed by Andorra, Qatar, Taiwan, and Macau (China), all of which secured places in the top five for safety, Azernews reports.

Renowned for its high quality of life, stability, and robust security infrastructure, the UAE has consistently ranked high in global safety indices. Back in March 2025, it was in second place, just behind Andorra. However, the latest rankings saw Andorra, nestled between France and Spain and famed for its picturesque ski resorts, earn 84.8 points, placing it second. Qatar secured the third spot with a score of 84.6 points, while Taiwan and Macau rounded out the top five.

Other countries in the region also performed well: Saudi Arabia ranked 14th, Bahrain 15th, and Kuwait 38th. In comparison, countries like Pakistan, the Philippines, and India ranked much lower, with Pakistan in 62nd, and India and the Philippines at 66th and 67th, respectively. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom was ranked 86th, and the United States was in 91st place.

In the Global Comfort Index, compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), both Abu Dhabi and Dubai were highlighted as some of the most comfortable cities in the Middle East and Africa. Dubai took second place, just behind Abu Dhabi, largely due to its excellent healthcare and education systems.

As for safety on a city level, Abu Dhabi is considered one of the safest cities in the world. With an outstanding score of 88.2 points, the UAE capital holds the number one spot in terms of safety, boasting a remarkably low crime rate of just 11.8 points. Dubai, too, ranks among the world’s safest cities, securing the fifth position in the global safety index.

This ranking reflects not only the UAE's strong law enforcement and surveillance systems but also its well-managed urban planning, public services, and emphasis on social stability. The country’s growing focus on economic diversification, tourism, and hosting global events like EXPO 2020 has also played a role in enhancing its international reputation for security and comfort.

Moreover, as a hub for business, technology, and innovation in the region, the UAE’s reputation for safety has made it increasingly attractive to expatriates, investors, and travelers, solidifying its position as a top destination for both business and leisure.