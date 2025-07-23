Azerbaijan–Israel relations will continue to grow stronger, says Israeli Ambassador

23 July 2025 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Israel are set to strengthen further in the coming years, said outgoing Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Deek, as he concluded his mission in Baku.

Azernews reports that Ambassador Deek made the remarks following his farewell meeting with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov.

“Today I had the honor of meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for a farewell conversation as I conclude my mission as Israel’s ambassador,” Deek wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Israeli Diplomat noted that he expressed his deep gratitude to Jeyhun Bayramov and the MFA team for their cooperation, trust, and friendship over the past six years.

He highlighted a key milestone in the two countries’ relations: the opening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Israel in 2023, calling it a historic and symbolic step that underscored the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.

""A milestone moment in our journey was the opening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Israel in 2023—a historic step that reflects the growing depth of our partnership. As I take my leave, I carry with me not only memories but also hope: that our relations will continue to grow, and that peace will prevail—in the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and beyond," Deek added.

Today I had the honor of meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister @Bayramov_Jeyhun for a farewell conversation as I conclude my mission as Israel’s ambassador.



I expressed my deep gratitude to him and the MFA team for their cooperation, trust, and friendship over the past six… https://t.co/IjeAkkl6TS — George Deek (@GeorgeDeek) July 23, 2025

Ambassador George Deek’s tenure saw significant growth in bilateral cooperation, including in areas such as defense, technology, energy, and people-to-people diplomacy. His departure marks the end of a dynamic chapter in Azerbaijan–Israel relations, with both sides committed to building on the momentum in the years ahead.