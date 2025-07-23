Azerbaijan and Türkiye expand defense cooperation with new agreements at IDEF 2025

23 July 2025 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

During the IDEF 2025 international defense exhibition in Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Defense Industry, Azersilah Holding, and Mirasli Holding—both subordinate to the Ministry of Defense Industry—participated in an official ceremony to exchange a series of agreements, memorandums of understanding, and letters of intent signed with various Turkish defense companies, Azernews reports.

The development was announced by Türkiye’s Ministry of Defense Industry.

“We continue to stand by the Azerbaijani state and people in all circumstances, to produce together with the slogan ‘Two states, one nation,’ and to develop together. We hope that these documents will be useful for our country and our brotherly Azerbaijan, and we express our gratitude to all participants,” the statement read.