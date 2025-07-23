MətbuArt Int'l Art Symposium showcases artistic unity [PHOTOS]

23 July 2025 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

MətbuArt International Art Symposium has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Organized by Azerbaijan Publishing House, the event was timed to the 150th anniversary of National Press.

The art symposium concluded with an exhibition of works by local and foreign artists, photographers, and sculptors.

General Director of Azerbaijan Publishing House Leyla Gulaliyeva welcomed the guests of the event.

In her speech, she noted that MətbuArt International Art Symposium was held under the slogan "Word. Print. Form -United Worlds"

She outlined that the main goal of the MətbuArt project is to draw attention to the historical development of Azerbaijani press and to present the over a century-long history of the Azerbaijan Publishing House through the language of art.

"MətbuArt International Art Symposium has brought together 17 Azerbaijani and 17 foreign artists, photographers, and sculptors participate. Among the international participants are artists from the USA, South Korea, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Mexico, Morocco, Egypt, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Turkiye. These artists, working in various styles and with a unique perspective on art and the surrounding world, create works inspired by the overall concept proposed by the Azerbaijan Publishing House, reflecting their personal approach and artistic imagination," Leyla Gulaliyeva said.

"The art pieces presented at the exhibition demonstrate the synthesis of press history and contemporary art, bringing together creative perspectives from both national and international art circles. The exposition includes installations made from newspaper pages, sculptures formed from old printing presses, photographic collages, and paintings," she added.

The exhibition within MətbuArt International Art Symposium will run until early September.