Azerbaijani FM Ceyhun Bayramov begins bilateral talks with Georgian counterpart in Tbilisi
A bilateral meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ceyhun Bayramov, and his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili has begun in Tbilisi.
According to Azernews, the information was shared via the official social media account of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The meeting is expected to cover the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-Georgia bilateral relations, regional cooperation, and opportunities to deepen the strategic partnership between the two neighboring countries.
Happening now: FM @Bayramov_Jeyhun and FM (@MakaB__) Maka Botchorishvili hold a one-on-one meeting @MFAgovge to discuss the current state and prospects of #Azerbaijan 🇦🇿- #Georgia 🇬🇪 bilateral relations, cooperation on regional issues, and opportunities for deepening strategic… pic.twitter.com/p87h228ox2— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) July 22, 2025
