Azerbaijani FM Ceyhun Bayramov begins bilateral talks with Georgian counterpart in Tbilisi

22 July 2025 11:40 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
A bilateral meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ceyhun Bayramov, and his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili has begun in Tbilisi.

According to Azernews, the information was shared via the official social media account of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting is expected to cover the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-Georgia bilateral relations, regional cooperation, and opportunities to deepen the strategic partnership between the two neighboring countries.

