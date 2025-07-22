Second phase of reconstruction kicks off in Khojaly

22 July 2025 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Restoration, reconstruction, and landscaping efforts continue in a phased manner across Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. As part of these ongoing efforts, the second phase of infrastructure development has begun in the city of Khojaly, Azernews reports.

This phase will focus on the internal engineering and utility networks, road and street infrastructure, and the beautification and greening of the city’s boulevard area.

In addition, design and planning work has commenced for the restoration of 37 individual residential houses in Khojaly.

The Social Development Fund for Internally Displaced Persons has launched the implementation process and signed a contract with the Baku State Design Institute to carry out the necessary design work.

Under the terms of the contract, the Institute has been allocated 650,000 AZN ($ 382,352.94) for the project.

All the planned works are expected to be completed by May of next year.