Second phase of reconstruction kicks off in Khojaly
Restoration, reconstruction, and landscaping efforts continue in a phased manner across Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. As part of these ongoing efforts, the second phase of infrastructure development has begun in the city of Khojaly, Azernews reports.
This phase will focus on the internal engineering and utility networks, road and street infrastructure, and the beautification and greening of the city’s boulevard area.
In addition, design and planning work has commenced for the restoration of 37 individual residential houses in Khojaly.
The Social Development Fund for Internally Displaced Persons has launched the implementation process and signed a contract with the Baku State Design Institute to carry out the necessary design work.
Under the terms of the contract, the Institute has been allocated 650,000 AZN ($ 382,352.94) for the project.
All the planned works are expected to be completed by May of next year.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!