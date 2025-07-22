Economist expects Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to cut interest rates

22 July 2025 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

On July 23, 2025, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is set to announce its fifth interest rate decision of the year, amid easing inflationary pressure and stable macroeconomic signals. Market watchers are closely monitoring whether the bank will maintain its cautious stance or signal the beginning of a monetary policy shift.

