Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister departs for official visit to Georgia

22 July 2025 08:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On July 22, 2025, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, departed for an official visit to Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The Ministry noted that the visit will include a series of high-level diplomatic meetings.

During his trip, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to hold talks with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili, as well as other senior government officials. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.