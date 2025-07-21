Azerbaijani national press marks 150 years of enlightenment and progress

21 July 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

by Mazahir Afandiyev

In today's modern and globalized world, as in many other fields, the media sector in Azerbaijan is also expected to modernize, respond to new challenges, and ensure that society is informed in a transparent, accurate, impartial, and truthful manner.

Throughout the history of our statehood and nation-building, Azerbaijan has consistently contributed to enlightenment, the fair evaluation of undertaken initiatives, and the dissemination of information to society, all of which have enriched the concept of journalism.

Historically, freedom of speech has been a means for people in every country to express their thoughts freely. It is no coincidence that the press, with its considerable influence on public opinion, is known worldwide as the "fourth estate." In countries where a free press exists, democratic values and political pluralism naturally take root.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the founding of national journalism in Azerbaijan. On July 22, 1875, Hasan bey Zardabi published the first Azerbaijani-language newspaper, "Əkinçi", an event that stands as one of the most significant milestones in Azerbaijan's history of national awakening and cultural progress. Although only 56 issues were published until September 1877, the newspaper played an invaluable role in laying the foundations for and advancing Azerbaijan’s national press.

Over the years, Azerbaijani media has undergone a rich and honorable development spanning various historical periods.

After Azerbaijan regained its independence, a return to many national and spiritual values was also reflected in the media landscape. Starting from 1993, under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, significant media reforms were undertaken. Censorship was abolished, and other artificial barriers restricting freedom of speech and information were removed. As a result, a progressive legal framework was created to regulate media activity. Steps were taken to resolve challenges facing the media, strengthen its economic independence, and enhance its role in building civil society.

Today, the challenges brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution necessitate that journalism in Azerbaijan and the organization of work on information portals and innovative platforms be more structured and efficient. In this regard, improving the functioning of media institutions and adapting journalism to the demands of the modern era remains a key priority.

It is no coincidence that numerous newspapers and magazines are currently published in Azerbaijan, and online journalism is rapidly developing. The advancement of information technologies has integrated Azerbaijani media into the global information network.

Thanks to the demonstrated political will, press freedom has been established in Azerbaijan, accompanied by a broad spectrum of printed publications. Under the direct leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the "State Support Concept for the Development of Mass Media in the Republic of Azerbaijan" was developed and adopted.

Additionally, in 2021, after many years, a new draft law titled "On Media" was prepared. The bill was widely debated in Parliament, during which independent and corporate interests were expressed, along with expert opinions derived from international experience. The adoption of this law aims to adapt media activity to the challenges of the digital age and foster a healthier information environment in Azerbaijan.

As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized: "We all strive—and will continue to strive—to make our country stronger and improve the well-being of the Azerbaijani people. Undoubtedly, both the government and the media bear significant responsibilities in this endeavor."

Thanks to these efforts, we now witness a completely new landscape in traditional journalism, on television screens, social media platforms, and in the blogging sphere. While this evolution fosters diverse viewpoints, it also contributes to establishing discipline needed to achieve set goals.

Azerbaijani journalists have also pioneered innovations in military journalism. During the 44-day Second Garabagh War, journalists risked their lives to report the truth from the frontlines—informing both Azerbaijani citizens and the international community. They worked around the clock in dangerous war zones, fulfilling their professional duties with distinction.

Today, Azerbaijan honors the memory of journalists who sacrificed their lives during the First and Second Garabagh Wars and in the post-war period. Their heroism is remembered with deep respect by the Azerbaijani people.

Commander-in-Chief, Great Leader, and President Ilham Aliyev played a pivotal role in the information front during the Second Garabagh War. His interviews with leading international media outlets conveyed Azerbaijan’s just position and became a guiding roadmap for Azerbaijani journalists.

During and after the war, Azerbaijani media contributed actively to the information struggle against enemy propaganda. Post-war, these efforts continued through media forums and high-profile international events, fostering cooperation with global media organizations. Today, our professional journalists actively disseminate every statement made by President Ilham Aliyev about peace, as well as factual reports on the situation in liberated territories, to both domestic and international audiences.

Currently, in the cities liberated from occupation and where full sovereignty has been restored, the Azerbaijani national press—passed down from previous centuries—continues its mission professionally, in line with international standards.

On July 19, 2025, the III Shusha Global Media Forum, which has now become a tradition, began its work in the city of Khankendi under the theme “Digital Transitions: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.” During the forum's opening, President Ilham Aliyev answered questions posed by media representatives from various countries, and through the local and international journalist platform, once again demonstrated to the world the new geopolitical realities that have emerged in the region, as well as Azerbaijan’s determination to establish peace in the South Caucasus.

We express our gratitude to the international media that have always supported Azerbaijan in its just cause and have not acted with double standards, especially to the information portal EU Reporter, and we regard this support as an investment in the development of the press.

It is gratifying that the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijani national press coincides with the nationally significant "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty." The inclusion of freedom of speech and press as fundamental principles in the Constitution has laid the groundwork for the media to emerge as a free and robust institution of society.

In conclusion, during this challenging period of global transformation, it is vital that the national media operates with integrity, professionalism, and within the framework of national interests. In Azerbaijan, this honorable responsibility is shouldered by a vast community of journalists. We are confident that modern Azerbaijani media will continue to prioritize state interests while aligning with global trends, and it will play a more active role in informing the public about Azerbaijan’s international position and the positive changes taking place in our society.

The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their op-eds may differ from and do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial staff.